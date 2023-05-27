Ukraine ticker. Wagner begins withdrawing troops from Bachmut +++ Selenskyj about arms deliveries

According to British intelligence experts, Russia’s private army Wagner has begun withdrawing troops from some positions in the Ukrainian city of Bagmut. This was announced by the Ministry of Defense in London in its daily intelligence update on Saturday.

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin announced Buckmuth’s takeover at the weekend. Ukraine disagrees. It is not possible to independently verify which care the strategically important city is now under. Press service of Prigogine

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin announced the withdrawal on Thursday and said the city must be left fully under the control of regular Russian armed forces by June 1. The Ukrainian side confirmed the transfer of troops by the enemy around Pakmut.

Troops from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic may have entered the city on Wednesday to begin clearance operations, the British Ministry of Defense said.

Parts of the 31st Brigade of the Russian Airborne Forces may have been withdrawn from the Swatov-Kreminna route to reinforce Bagmut’s flanks, the sources said. There, Ukrainian troops occupied about 20 square kilometers in mid-May. The intelligence report said the transfer of Wagner troops would continue in controlled phases to prevent the area around Bagmut from collapsing.

According to British experts, Wagner troops may be used for further offensive operations in the Donbass in the future, despite their leader’s criticism of the Russian Defense Ministry.