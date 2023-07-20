Ukraine Ticker: Ukraine reportedly uses controversial US cluster munitions

Ukraine, battered by Russia, can expect new far-reaching support pledges from the EU. According to the German Press Agency, EU chief diplomat Joseph Borrell proposed at a meeting of foreign ministers this Thursday that the government in Kiev commit to a significant expansion of the military training program for the Ukrainian armed forces. If circumstances permit, a phased transfer of training activities to Ukraine may even be considered.

In addition, Borrell recommends providing additional billions for the provision of weapons and equipment. In particular, the Spaniard wants to guarantee, among other things, that the EU will contribute to the costs of providing modern fighter jets. This emerges from a proposal paper made available to the German Press Agency.

The background to Borel’s proposals is a declaration made by EU heads of state and government at the end of June. It says: “The EU and its member states are ready to participate in future security commitments to ensure long-term stability in Ukraine.” Shortly thereafter, the G7 group of Western economic powers presented a framework agreement for such security commitments on the sidelines of a NATO summit, which is now to be filled with concrete content.

Current plans to train the Ukrainian Armed Forces will train 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers in EU countries. However, with 25,000 servicewomen who have already completed or are currently completing a training program, this goal can be achieved quickly. “New quantitative and qualitative training targets should be defined as soon as possible,” the proposal paper says.