January 15, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Tanks for Ukraine are possible only from 2024

Terence Abbott 59 mins ago 2 min read

1/2

Discussions on the delivery of German Panther tanks to Ukraine are in full swing.

Germany Discusses Sending Tanks to Ukraine But now that is not possible. “Even if we decide tomorrow that we can send our Leopard tanks to Kyiv, the delivery will take until the beginning of next year,” said Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger. “Sunday Movie”.

These German super tanks are waiting for Ukraine

Cheetah-2 Main Battle Tank: These German super tanks are waiting for Ukraine(00:44)

According to Papperger, the armed group still has 22 Cheetah 2 vehicles and 88 Cheetah 1 vehicles. Rheinmetall cannot finance before that,” Papperger told the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The Russians have been stranded at the airport for months

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Ukraine: Wagner mercenaries open up about conditions in troops

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht wants to resign

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Tanks for Ukraine are possible only from 2024

59 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

The Russians have been stranded at the airport for months

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Ukraine: Wagner mercenaries open up about conditions in troops

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht wants to resign

1 day ago Terence Abbott