Tanks for Ukraine are possible only from 2024

Germany Discusses Sending Tanks to Ukraine But now that is not possible. “Even if we decide tomorrow that we can send our Leopard tanks to Kyiv, the delivery will take until the beginning of next year,” said Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger. “Sunday Movie”.

Cheetah-2 Main Battle Tank: These German super tanks are waiting for Ukraine( 00:44 )

According to Papperger, the armed group still has 22 Cheetah 2 vehicles and 88 Cheetah 1 vehicles. Rheinmetall cannot finance before that,” Papperger told the newspaper.

It will take a year to repair

Decommissioned battle tanks take “under a year” to repair, Paperger continued. “Vehicles must not only be repainted, but converted for use in combat.” The tanks “will be completely disassembled and then rebuilt.”

The Leopard can play a decisive role in warfare, the CEO said: “With battle tanks, an army can break enemy lines and end long trench warfare. With the Leopard, soldiers can advance tens of kilometers at a time.”

Great Britain agrees

Ukraine has long demanded delivery of Leopard tanks. The debate gained momentum this week after Polish President Andrzej Duda said his country was willing to do so as part of an international coalition. However, this would require the approval of the manufacturing country, Germany.

Finally, on Saturday, Great Britain became the first country to announce the delivery of heavy battle tanks to Kiev. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the delivery of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems should help the Ukrainian military “push back Russian troops”. The British commitment is also increasing pressure on President Olaf Scholes (SPD) to send battle tanks to Ukraine. (SDA/euc)