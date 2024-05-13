May 13, 2024

Columbus Post

Complete News World

War in the Middle East – Israeli army continues attacks on targets in the Gaza Strip – News

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 5 min read
War in the Middle East – Israeli army continues attacks on targets in the Gaza Strip – News



War in Middle East – Israeli army continues to attack targets in Gaza Strip – News – SRF























Skip to content

Some elements on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript enabled.


  1. news

  2. International

  3. Current article




Content

Author:

Topics in this news ticker

  • The University of Bern did not accept the profession
  • UN: Nearly 360,000 people have already fled Rafah
  • Israeli forces attack from the north and south
  • Now pro-Palestinian protests at the universities of Basel and Freiburg
  • Israeli Minister: War will continue for decades to come
  • The Israeli army continues to attack the Gaza Strip
  • The University of Bern defends itself against the occupiers’ accusations
  • Khamenei adviser: Iran ready for talks with US
  • A pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Bern
  • What happened in the last few hours?

Lucky chain collects


Open the box
Box zuklappen

The war in the Middle East has already claimed thousands of lives, mostly civilians. Swiss Solidarity calls for solidarity to help civilians. It supports its Swiss partner organizations on the ground – helping where humanitarian needs are greatest. Now it is Gaza.

Donations to the “Humanitarian Crisis in the Middle East” collection can be made at: www.glueckskette.ch To be done.

How does the SRF handle resources in a crisis area?


Open the box
Box zuklappen

Information about the war in the Middle East is abundant and sometimes contradictory. The most reliable sources are our reporters and local staff. Other important sources are eyewitnesses, who can provide direct information.

We categorize the statements of the various parties to the conflict accordingly. Essentially, the following apply to SRF: the most difficult and unreliable evidence, the most important transparency. Disputed facts and information that cannot be independently verified will be identified.


Tagesschau, May 13, 2024, 12:45 pm

  1. news

  2. International

  3. Current article


Always well known!

Get all news highlights directly through browser push and always stay up to date.

closer


Always well known!

Get all news highlights directly through browser push and always stay up to date. Further

Push notifications are short notifications with very important messages on your screen – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. Clicking on one of the references will take you to the corresponding article. You can opt out of these communications at any time. less

You have already hidden this notification several times about enabling browser push notifications. Do you want to hide this notification permanently or remind you again in a few weeks?

Scroll left


Scroll right



See also  Ukraine conflict - EU prepares for worse situation - News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The Sheikh of Abu Dhabi demands his money back from Rene Benko

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Putin wants to “drive out the residents” with a new offensive

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

USA: Rick Slayman dies 2 months after pig kidney transplant

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

5 min read

War in the Middle East – Israeli army continues attacks on targets in the Gaza Strip – News

1 hour ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

The Sheikh of Abu Dhabi demands his money back from Rene Benko

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Putin wants to “drive out the residents” with a new offensive

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

USA: Rick Slayman dies 2 months after pig kidney transplant

1 day ago Terence Abbott