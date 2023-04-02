Thuringia: 7 killed in an accident near Langensalsa

Deutschland “So many lives lost in seconds” – seven killed in traffic accident 7 people died in a terrible car accident in Thuringia. According to preliminary findings, a car veered into the oncoming lane. The driver did not have a driving license and was probably under the influence of alcohol. Updated 2. April 2023, 17:20

In a horrific accident, three cars are believed to have collided with each other. Twitter/BlaulichtnewsTH Two cars were gutted. Twitter/Freethewordsnow Seven people died, and three others were injured, some seriously. Twitter/Flensborg_Avis

7 people died in a terrible car accident in Thuringia, Germany.

One of the three survivors is still in critical condition.

A 45-year-old man drove his car into oncoming traffic. The man did not have a driver’s license and may have been drunk.

Seven people have died and three others have been seriously injured in a serious alcohol-related traffic accident in the German state of Thuringia. According to the police on Sunday, a total of three vehicles collided on a federal road near Bad Longansalsa on Saturday afternoon, killing five youths aged 19 in one of the cars involved. Two of the three vehicles involved caught fire, causing a stir in Thuringia.

Alcohol consumption is not excluded

According to the Nordhausen police, citing preliminary investigation results, a 45-year-old man drove his car into oncoming traffic and collided with two oncoming vehicles. In the case of a survivor of a collision with serious injuries, “alcohol consumption is not excluded”. Therefore, blood samples have been ordered to be taken, officials said. He “does not hold a driving license”.

The man’s vehicle collided with two oncoming cars that were badly damaged and caught fire. Three 19-year-old men and two young women died in one of them, while a 60-year-old man died in the other. His 73-year-old passenger escaped the burning vehicle with serious injuries, police said.

“Battlefield-like” scenery

One was found dead in the accused’s car, which was occupied by three people. A 44-year-old man died and another 34-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Rescuers and investigators at the crash site were confronted with horrific images. A police spokesman likened the scene on Sunday to a “battlefield” with the AFP news agency. Some of the bodies of those who died in the accident were burnt beyond recognition, making identification difficult.

The car caught fire at the crash barrier

Pictures taken from the scene of the accident in the Anstrut-Heinich district showed the wreckage of the three crashed cars, completely destroyed in the frontal area, and thrown across the street. The vehicle, with five young men hanging from it, burned at an angle against the crash barrier. A second oncoming vehicle was found dead in the middle of the road. The car that caused the accident, not engulfed in flames, was left overturned on its side, with debris and burnt remains strewn across the area.

The state government of Thuringia responded with great consternation. “I grieve for the dead, I feel for the relatives. Many lives have been lost in seconds. It is shocking,” Prime Minister Bodo Ramelo (left) wrote on Twitter at a time when information about the accused’s drinking was not yet known. “Shocked”.

The mayor added that images taken from the scene of the crash “will have a long-term effect.” His thoughts are with the injured and the relatives of the dead and the emergency services. It was a difficult task for them. Crisis intervention teams can help them process what they’ve been through.

According to the police, the psychologically trained preachers were already on duty on Saturday evening when, among other things, the news of the death was delivered. Additionally, experts in Nordhausen will continue to be available to rescue workers and police officers involved in the crash in the coming days, officials said.

Witnesses are needed

At the same time, investigators asked witnesses for information about what was happening on the federal highway before the collision, especially about the maneuvers and other obvious driving actions of the driver suspected of crashing in his BMW.

So Federal Highway 247 was closed Sunday. Not sure when it will be able to reopen. According to the police, it is important to first check whether the surface has been damaged by the fire.

