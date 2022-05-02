Escape to America together? Missing prisoner and prison warden

He is in jail in Lauderdale County, Alabama on a murder charge. He is the Vice President of the company – has been doing exemplary work for the last 20 years. Now there is no trace of the two of them like the TV station CNN Reported.

Casey W. * (38) and Vicky W. * (56) have been swallowed since Friday morning. At first it seemed like a routine job. Vicky W. to take the prisoner to district court for a psychological assessment on Friday.

But they never came to court. After a while it became clear: the prisoner had never met.

$ 10,000 reward for tips

Deputy Warden Casey W. When he was released from prison, he told the court that he was going to see a doctor because he was not feeling well. But she never got there.

Concerned colleagues tried to contact Vicky W on his cell phone. Without success. Just mix. Only Vicky W.’s patrol car was finally found on Friday. And in the parking lot of a shopping center.

Following this, the police were actively searching for the two. Meanwhile, informants have been rewarded with $ 10,000 equivalent to 9,700 Swiss francs.

Is Vicky W in danger?

The background to the sudden disappearance is not yet clear. Authorities have put forward a number of theories. Among other things, the deputy director is 1.90-meter-tall Casey W. But Vicky W may have been actively helping to escape.

“We do not know whether he helped him or not. We will not look into it until we have full evidence that it happened,” Sheriff Rick Singleton told CNN. “We think she was abducted against her will until we can prove otherwise this time. But even if she helps him, we think she’s in danger.

She should not have been alone in the car with him

Casey W. He had already planned to get out of jail in 2020. At the time, he wanted to escape as a hostage. However, that attempt was thwarted. It was decided that two people would watch over him whenever he left his cell.

Both sheriffs must have been in the car to go to court. It is not clear why Vicky W was the only one in the car.

Surveillance teams are currently examining the footage from surveillance cameras to reconstruct what happened and where the suspects may have gone. “We continue to watch video footage of potential leads, but we have not found anything that could have material impact on the investigation,” Sheriff Rick Singleton told CNN.

He is said to have been stabbed to death

Authorities believe the fugitive may have been armed because he carried a pistol with him when he left prison with Vicky W. Casey W. He is considered dangerous.

The American was sentenced to 75 years in prison for several crimes. Among other things, theft, car theft and chasing with police. He is also currently charged with stabbing a man († 58) to death. According to the district attorney, he pleaded guilty to murder in 2020 and later pleaded not guilty.

Autumn is reminiscent of Angela Magdalen and Hassan Kiko

According to Sheriff Singleton, Vicky W. He filed his retirement papers last week. He is an exemplary colleague and has never been guilty of anything in his life. You have a “flawless balance”. WikiW. He has served about twenty years in prison. He is a widow and has two children, Singleton said.

The case is reminiscent of Angela Magdalen and Hassan Kiko. In 2016, the warden helped the convict escape. Syrian was serving a prison sentence at Limmattal Prison in Dietikon ZH as a rapist. But the two met behind the bars and fell in love. (jmh)

* Known name to editors