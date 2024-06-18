There will be Saharan dust and blood showers on Thursday

After a rainy first half of June, the weather will be warm and sunny – but Switzerland’s skies will look orange again from Thursday.

The Sahara is bringing dust back to Switzerland this week.

Thursday evening, expected thunderstorms, blood rain.

The first half of June has been significantly cooler than the long-term average so far.

After a chilly first half of June with temperatures below the long-term average, sunny weather from the start of the week will delight many. This will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday will see a widespread high of 28 degrees – with many places likely to break the 30 degree mark.

It’s not clear how much Saharan dust comes in

The heat will continue on Thursday. But a now-well-known phenomenon could cause more trouble than drivers: the Southwest Current brings Saharan dust, which can turn the air into Switzerland orange depending on its concentration. According to MeteoNews meteorologists, it is currently difficult to estimate how big the impact of the dust on the sun’s rays and temperature will be. Here’s what you need to consider when dealing with Saharan dust and the resulting blood rain.

At the same time, heavy rains and thundershowers are expected at some places and it will be colder than that due to high rainfall. The maximum temperature will be 22 degrees and will continue to fall to 20 degrees on Friday.