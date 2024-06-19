Hajj: More than 500 people died during the Muslim pilgrimage

Officials are reporting temperatures above 50 degrees – and calling on worshipers to protect themselves from the sun. Nevertheless, deaths occur during the pilgrimage of Muslims.

The Hajj pilgrimage for Muslims in Saudi Arabia began on Friday.

Temperatures soared above 50 degrees in some cases – 570 people have died so far, according to diplomatic sources.

Officials advised on how to proceed.

Over 300 Egyptians have died due to heatstroke during the Muslim Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. two Arab diplomats told the AFP news agency on Tuesday. The total death toll during the Hajj has risen to more than 570, according to an AFP tally.

The pilgrimage began in Mecca on Friday evening in scorching heat. According to the Saudi Meteorological Center, the Grand Mosque recorded a high of 51.8 degrees Celsius on Monday afternoon and other holy sites in the region similarly high.

Two million participants by 2023

Officials called on worshipers to wear parasols, avoid going out especially during hot lunch hours and drink enough water. News channel Sky News showed a pilgrim bathing in a fridge of drinks.

Last year, about two million pilgrims performed the Hajj in Saudi Arabia, one of the five fundamental duties of Islam. Buses and trains already help bring many worshipers to the holy sites, but overcrowding and sweltering heat still pose challenges for pilgrims and law enforcement officials. Several major tragedies have also occurred in recent decades, each resulting in hundreds of deaths from overcrowding.