What a week for the rulers of China! Xi Jinping released three negative headlines. On the one hand, US President Joe Biden has promised to rush to military aid to democratic Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. Xi Jinping, whose democracy thrives on his doorstep, has repeatedly threatened to invade and occupy the island state if he does not “reunite” the People’s Republic.

Shortly afterwards, the “Xinjiang Police Files” went public. 14 internationally renowned media outlets have evaluated and verified the authenticity of thousands of photographs and documents proving the terrorism of the Xi group in the northwestern province of his country: one million people have been imprisoned, humiliated and tortured. Xi Jinping’s goal is to make Uyghur culture and way of life inferior to the Han Chinese and to unabashedly exploit the resource-rich province.

The brutal oppression of the Uyghurs

The US Congress, Canadian and Dutch parliaments have described Ji’s atrocities as genocide. As early as 2019, in another data leak, the president’s statements ordering his security forces to “show no mercy” to the Uyghurs came to light in the New York Times. While men are enslaved in camps, Beijing’s aides misbehave with women. In addition to rapes, forced abortions and contraceptives are performed. Their aim is to marginalize the Muslim community. Outside the camps, the entire province has become a prison, with surveillance cameras everywhere, facial recognition in use, and residents being forced to take genetic samples. Beijing proudly sells its terrorist technology to dictatorial countries such as Zimbabwe.

China’s exotic attack on the economy

It was recently announced that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is planning to visit ten small island states. Beijing recently concluded an agreement with the Solomon Islands. Beijing wants to use this model to expand its sphere of influence through deals with smaller countries in the Pacific – an attractive offensive targeting Australia, New Zealand, Japan and the United States. China’s intention to do so can already be seen in the western Pacific: Beijing is demanding territories from its neighbors – with the aim of military domination of the region, which could influence world trade at any time. If the small islands fall into Beijing, their economic and political affiliation will be sealed.

Beijing has denied the new revelations’ credibility and called them “political manipulations” to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, giving her no reason to believe in rapid political change. Xi Jinping, who wants to be elected for a third term at the 20th Communist Party Congress in November, will have practically a lifetime of power equal to that of Mao Zedong alone, with at least 45 million people starving to death. And political purification is dead.

Strengthened the epidemic surveillance status

Xi did not stand by the surveillance and oppression of the Han Chinese majority. This is what people in many metropolitan areas of the country experienced during the recent locks. If the party wishes, they will be locked in their apartments, their front doors will be sealed and the entire apartment complex will be cordoned off. When the situation worsens, they stay there without adequate food and medicine. So far, many Chinese have relied on the state party’s story that restrictions on their rights to freedom, including face recognition and social rankings, have only helped maintain order. Accordingly, a point will be deducted for citizens who do not pay for parking tickets on time. However, in reality, critics of the government on social media are now getting negative points. The epidemic has sparked surveillance frenzy in the country.

There is no public criticism of Xi’s dictatorial tendencies, although hatred is gradually breaking down. Among other things, Deputy Prime Minister Han Zheng is referred to as an alternative to dictator Ji. It is questionable whether his party’s faction will succeed in removing Xi from office in the fall. The US president’s move to pledge military aid to Taiwan no longer justifies old promises. The “one China policy” that Beijing has promised to all its trading partners is that in fact the People’s Republic of Taiwan should not be threatened. Only by negotiating on an equal footing will it be possible to give independent Taiwan a chance to become part of the People’s Republic. Since Beijing abandoned this policy under Xi’s rule, the United States has no choice but to adjust its policy. A reversal of this trend is now imminent in the cities of Paris, London and Berlin.

* Alexander Korlach is a senior member of the Carnegie Council for Protocol for International Affairs in New York. His new book, Red Alert: Why Beijing’s Occupational Foreign Policy in the West Pacific Leads to a Global War “(Hoffman & Cambe) was recently published.