December 3, 2022

Crashed Russian billionaire is third crypto king to die in four weeks

Terence Abbott 29 mins ago 3 min read

Mysterious helicopter crash in Lausanne

Rasse is the third crypto king to die in four weeks

Only Russian oligarchs have died unusually often since the start of the Ukraine war. Three cryptocurrency icons, Diane Gullander, Nikolai Mushekian and Vyacheslav Taran, also died between the end of October and the end of November.

Russian financial titan Vyacheslav Taran died in a helicopter crash on the French Riviera on November 25, 2022.

Myrtle Mueller

Nothing against the flight to Monaco a week ago on Friday. When Eurocopter EC130 takes off from the airport in Lausanne VD at midday, the weather will be sunny and clear. Monacare’s helicopter is newly serviced. An experienced pilot is at the helm. More bad luck happens: At around 2pm the helicopter crashed into a cliff face on the Col d’Azur on the Cote d’Azur.. Just an accident?

When rescue teams arrived above the French A8 highway, they found two bodies. The dead were Russian crypto-billionaire Vyacheslav Taran († 53) and his French pilot († 35). The State Attorney’s Office immediately noticed the discrepancies. In addition to better flight conditions, the second point raises doubts. A second Russian should fly with him. However, he canceled at short notice and did not fly.

