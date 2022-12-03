Crashed Russian billionaire is third crypto king to die in four weeks

Only Russian oligarchs have died unusually often since the start of the Ukraine war. Three cryptocurrency icons, Diane Gullander, Nikolai Mushekian and Vyacheslav Taran, also died between the end of October and the end of November.

Rasse is the third crypto king to die in four weeks

1/6 Russian financial titan Vyacheslav Taran died in a helicopter crash on the French Riviera on November 25, 2022.

Nothing against the flight to Monaco a week ago on Friday. When Eurocopter EC130 takes off from the airport in Lausanne VD at midday, the weather will be sunny and clear. Monacare’s helicopter is newly serviced. An experienced pilot is at the helm. More bad luck happens: At around 2pm the helicopter crashed into a cliff face on the Col d’Azur on the Cote d’Azur.. Just an accident?

When rescue teams arrived above the French A8 highway, they found two bodies. The dead were Russian crypto-billionaire Vyacheslav Taran († 53) and his French pilot († 35). The State Attorney’s Office immediately noticed the discrepancies. In addition to better flight conditions, the second point raises doubts. A second Russian should fly with him. However, he canceled at short notice and did not fly.

Therefore, the police and the public prosecutor’s office are also investigating third-party loans. Since the outbreak of war in Ukraine, 14 oligarchs and high-ranking figures in Moscow’s power elite have died under mysterious circumstances. The Italian newspaper “La Stampa” even suspects the existence of a “blacklist” of the Ukrainian secret service.

“They will torture and kill me”

But Taran’s death has another mysterious death to match. The co-founder of Libertex is the third international crypto king to die in four weeks.

On the morning of October 28, 2022, Nikolai Mushekian († 29) walked down the beach from his six million dollar mansion in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Around 9am, a surfer spotted the floating corpse of the co-founder of cryptocurrency lending platform MakerDAO and decentralized stablecoin Dai DAI. Born in Russia, he wears his street clothes and carries a wallet, The Post writes. An autopsy revealed that Mushekian drowned.

The crypto king had mental health issues

A disturbing tweet posted by the blockchain pioneer just hours before his disappearance is suspicious. In it, Nikolai Mushekian was allegedly conspired to hunt him down by the CIA, Mossad and elite pedophiles. “They will torture and kill me,” the crypto king continued.

However, after his death, the media quoted acquaintances of the billionaire about his increased cannabis use and mental health issues.

Four weeks later, the Bitcoin world is losing another pioneer. Tiantian Gullander († 30) Chairman of Hong Kong Amber Group. His net worth is estimated at three billion. “DD,” as his friends called him, died in his sleep, his agency announced in a public statement. Conspiracy theorists have their doubts. The exact cause of death is unknown.