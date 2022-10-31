October 31, 2022

Change of power in Brazil after reports of election rigging

Terence Abbott 35 mins ago 2 min read

Transition of power in Brazil

Former President Lula Decides Runoff Crime Thriller Against Incumbent Bolsonaro

In Brazil’s presidential election, left-wing former president Lula da Silva and right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro are neck-and-neck. Two hours after polling, election officials confirmed the transfer of power.

Regime change in Brazil: Former president Lula da Silva wins over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

Leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (77) narrowly won Brazil’s presidential election. About two hours after the polls closed for voting, Brazilian election officials announced Lula’s victory. With 99 percent of votes counted, the opposition leader had 50.83 percent and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, 67, 49.17 percent. Around 77 percent voting was recorded. According to officials, reversing the result is mathematically impossible. On Twitter, Lula celebrated his return with a photo of one hand holding the Brazilian national flag — and one word: “democracy.”

Lula, a former unionist, ruled Latin America’s largest country of 210 million people from early 2003 until late 2010. He is Brazil’s first democratically elected president to serve a third term. Many of his followers associate Lula with Brazil’s Golden Age, when the economy lifted millions from abject poverty with the help of high commodity prices and social programs. However, Lula was responsible for his enemies, corruption and nepotism.

