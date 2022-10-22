October 22, 2022

The Russians in Ukraine are preparing to topple Putin

Terence Abbott

In Ukraine, Putin’s Russian opponents are plotting to overthrow the Kremlin leader.

Rumors have swirled for months that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, 70, would fall. Prominent Russian opposition figure Ilya Ponomarev, 47, has now outlined for the first time what it would look like to topple the Kremlin leader.

“In our situation, violence and armed struggle are inevitable. I don’t think it will work without armed resistance,” Putin’s opponent told the American portal. “Newsweek”. But these announcements raise a number of doubts that attract attention.

