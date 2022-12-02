The Russians are making progress on these fronts

Ukraine has had some military victories in recent weeks. Many cities were liberated. But the Russians are making progress on some fronts.

1/6 But on other fronts they are making small gains.

More than 250 villages around the city of Cherson were liberated by the Ukrainian counteroffensive. But Russian troops are advancing elsewhere.

Fierce fighting continues for the town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. It hasn’t fallen to the Russians yet, but there seems to be a shift in strategy among Putin’s troops.

Instead of attacking the city, which once had a population of 73,000, an encirclement is attempted in a pincher movement. Since earlier this week, the Russians have captured three towns south of Baghmut. A small town called Majorsk is also said to be among them. Important railway lines pass through them.

Majorsk is said to have fallen

This town is about 20 kilometers from Pakmut. According to reports, Ukraine fought to the end, but now Majorsk had to surrender. However, this is much later than the Kremlin initially said. Because the news about the victory came in mid-November from the spokesman of the ministry, Igor Konashenko.

Military expert George Hassler: “Russians take winter break to gain time”( 15:18 )

And the Russian troops are trying to advance north of Pakmut. As the exiled anti-Russian online newspaper reports “Vashni Story” Russia plans a major offensive “regardless of losses”.

A massive attack seems to have been planned

The newspaper cited two sources in the Russian civil service and the FSB, the domestic intelligence agency. Until this offensive begins, Russia is trying to keep the captured territory as much as possible with a defensive orientation.

According to Medusa, Russian troops may launch an offensive in the center of the front near the city of Pakmut. This was made possible by the pincer tactics now being used from the north and south of the city. (eu)