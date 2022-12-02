December 2, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

The Russians are making progress on these fronts

Terence Abbott 7 mins ago 2 min read

Despite the Ukrainian counterattack

The Russians are making progress on these fronts

Ukraine has had some military victories in recent weeks. Many cities were liberated. But the Russians are making progress on some fronts.

1/6

But on other fronts they are making small gains.

More than 250 villages around the city of Cherson were liberated by the Ukrainian counteroffensive. But Russian troops are advancing elsewhere.

Fierce fighting continues for the town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. It hasn’t fallen to the Russians yet, but there seems to be a shift in strategy among Putin’s troops.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Mafia boss reports jail time with “Putin’s chef”.

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Ukraine war on news ticker: London: Attacks on Ukrainian power grid part of military doctrine | Report: Hundreds of TikTok Videos Motivate Wagner Team

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

EU wants Russian billions for Kyiv – confusion over number of victims

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

The Russians are making progress on these fronts

7 mins ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Mafia boss reports jail time with “Putin’s chef”.

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Ukraine war on news ticker: London: Attacks on Ukrainian power grid part of military doctrine | Report: Hundreds of TikTok Videos Motivate Wagner Team

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

EU wants Russian billions for Kyiv – confusion over number of victims

1 day ago Terence Abbott