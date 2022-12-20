December 20, 2022

Spanish cluster munitions used against the Russians

Terence Abbott

A video on Twitter reportedly shows Ukrainians firing cluster bombs at Russian positions 13 kilometers from Pakmut.

Marion NadlerRedaktor news

20 Notorious Russian Mercenaries Wagner group Here they establish themselves in burrows and shelters. Nevertheless, they were defenseless against the onslaught of the Ukrainians.

A drone video posted on Twitter on November 16 shows the Ukrainian military using banned Spanish cluster munitions on a Russian position 13 kilometers south of Baghmut.

2 min read

32 mins ago Terence Abbott
