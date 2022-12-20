Spanish cluster munitions used against the Russians

1/6 A video on Twitter reportedly shows Ukrainians firing cluster bombs at Russian positions 13 kilometers from Pakmut.

20 Notorious Russian Mercenaries Wagner group Here they establish themselves in burrows and shelters. Nevertheless, they were defenseless against the onslaught of the Ukrainians.

A drone video posted on Twitter on November 16 shows the Ukrainian military using banned Spanish cluster munitions on a Russian position 13 kilometers south of Baghmut.

Unlike Russia and Ukraine, Spain has signed an agreement on cluster munitions. The international treaty prohibits the use, production and transfer of conventional cluster munitions.

The motor burns over 13,000 pieces of metal

Four medium-sized explosions shake the scene in the video, followed by 21 smaller explosions within a 30-meter radius. After a while, the Russian fighters were defeated and almost all died.

The deadly weapon used here is called the MAT-120. The 120 millimeter motor has a range of about five kilometers. Just before impact, the grenade splits into 21 smaller projectiles and detonates in a circle, firing 650 small metal fragments.

Russian invasion of Ukraine

This means more than 13,000 metal splines spread over an area of ​​more than 3,000 square meters per motor. They pierce through everything and cause massive damage.

Production was discontinued several years ago

In heavy clashes between the Ukrainians and the Russians, the Ukrainians can now use the MAT-120 to inflict extensive damage and thus halt Russian advances.

The use of cluster munitions would be a response to a change in Russian strategy. Kremlin troops increasingly rely on “human waves” of mercenaries, ex-prisoners, reservists and conscripts from the occupied territories in Ukraine. They run towards Ukrainian positions. The Russians often do without tanks or artillery.

The MAT-120 was used in the civil war in Libya

It is not clear how the motors got to Ukraine. Spain has not confirmed arms exports. It has not been issued since July 2008.

Russia also already relies on cluster bombs in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Human Rights Watch pointed out in May that these weapons cause “immediate and long-term harm and suffering among civilians.” She calls on both warring parties to refrain from using them.

In countries where cluster bombs are used, 94 percent of victims are non-combatants. Most recently, the combat device made headlines in the civil war in Libya when it was used in the 2011 battle for Misrata.