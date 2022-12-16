December 16, 2022

South Sudan’s president wets his clothes during a live broadcast

Terence Abbott 2 hours ago 1 min read

South Sudan’s president peed his pants on live TV. The cameraman turned away from the 71-year-old man after noticing the accident.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayerdit is running it. – Twitter /@Ronald Muhinda

  • South Sudan’s president, Salva Kiir Mayeritt, peed his pants on live TV.
  • A 71-year-old man’s trousers darkened and became short.
  • He has ruled South Sudan since independence eleven years ago.

An Embarrassing Accident on Live TV: Salva Kiir Myrtid, President of South Sudan, He wets his pants in front of the cameras.

The 71-year-old was at the inauguration of a street, as were the cameras of television stations. Later, when the National Anthem is played, the President’s gray suit pants change color. A puddle forms between his legs.

When the cameraman noticed the accident, he panicked away from the President to his bodyguards. They take care not to show anything.

Salwa Kiir Mayerdid has been the leader of the rebel movement in South Sudan since 2005. At the same time he was the Vice President of Sudan. South Sudan remains an independent country condition there is, Is he the president?

