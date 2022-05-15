The bourgeois party leaders tore up the SVP idea of ​​Ukraine

Did solidarity with the Ukrainians who left the war and sought refuge in Switzerland end? The position of at least some bourgeois politicians.

SVP National Councilor Martina Bircher, 38, thinks Switzerland is “never going to be like before.” In advance, he calls for a tougher approach to the Federal Council. He therefore recommends “regulating S status regionally and providing only to those in eastern Ukraine”. “Sunday Daily” Reported. Because this is where the war is concentrated.

“Check who owns it”

The SVP receives support from FDP States Councilor Andrea Coroni, 42. “Security level S must be designed to be dynamic,” he tells SonntagsZeitung. “We need to periodically check which groups are entitled from Ukraine.”

What is Security Level S? This is the first time the Federal Council has implemented security status. In the case of Ukrainian refugees, they do not have to submit a personal application for asylum to stay in Switzerland for more than three months. The condition is limited to one year, but may be extended. If the refugees remain in Switzerland for another five years, they will receive a B Residence Permit. The Federal Council has decided that Ukrainian refugees can work in Switzerland without a waiting period and that they do not need permission to go abroad. With S status, they are entitled to medical care and, if necessary, social assistance. The federal government pays cantons a compensation of 18,000 CHF per year per refugee.

He also thinks that a restriction would make sense for people coming from eastern Ukraine: “For example, we need to ensure that western Ukraine is no longer affected by war, and that the level of security can be limited to those coming from the east.” However, Coroni wants to wait a little longer and coordinate any changes at the European level.

Shredded by party leader

However, the proposal did not go down well with the FDP leader. Freisinnigen boss Thierry Burkhardt, 46, put his vice president in Lace on Sunday in the Blick TV elephant round.

He said we should be united. “I doubt Mr. Caroni’s idea will be implemented.” Thanks to their passport, Ukrainians can enter Switzerland without a visa. .

Center leader Heart Fister (59) did not think much of the demands of the SVP and the FDP Council of States Coroni. He added that this was completely politically incorrect. The distinction between Eastern and Western Ukrainian refugees plays into the hands of the Russians. “This confirms one of Russia’s possible war goals: the partition of Ukraine.” SP co-chair Mattia Meyer, 34, sees it that way.

Additional costs of one billion Swiss francs

Because of the war in Ukraine, Switzerland has taken in more war refugees in a much shorter period of time than it has in decades. About 51,000 Ukrainians have entered the country since the beginning of March. And the federal government expects it to be 120,000 by the fall.

That too will cost money. The 51,000 people who have fled to Switzerland so far cost the federal government a billion francs a year, just like them. “Sunday NZZ” Reported.

Non-Ukrainians also receive protection

But SVP is concerned that this country provides protection not only for Ukrainians – but also for people from other countries who have lived in Ukraine. According to the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), 1,000 people, though not Ukrainians, have so far received S status. The Russians form the largest group with 238 people. The list includes 76 from Afghanistan, 23 from Iraq, 22 from Nigeria, 15 from Algeria, 11 from Syria and 10 from China. There are also some who hold passports from European countries that have security status.

In March, the Federal Council decided that non-Ukrainians could also obtain S status if non-Ukrainians were allowed to reside in Ukraine and could safely and permanently return to their home country.

Thus, according to “SonntagsZeitung”, the SEM has so far rejected 192 applications for S status in relation to refugees from Ukraine. Among them were 20 Nigerians, 14 Turks, eleven Turks and ten Vietnamese. (SF)