Illness — Queen’s anxiety — Family arrived — News

Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors are concerned about her health, according to Buckingham Palace.

The 96-year-old Queen’s four children – Princess Anne, Princes Andrew, Charles and Edward – are now by the Queen’s side at Balmoral Castle.

Heir to the throne Prince Charles traveled to the Queen with his son Prince William and his wife Duchess Camilla. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will also visit Scotland. The Queen’s grandson, who lives in the US, and his wife were due to attend a charity event in London on Thursday night, but canceled to see the Queen.

The palace had earlier announced that the 96-year-old queen’s health was under critical medical observation. “Following further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned about Her Majesty’s condition and have recommended that she remain under medical observation,” a palace spokesman said. However, the king reportedly felt comfortable and stayed at his country estate, Balmoral Castle.

Worries about politics too

Prime Minister Liz Truss expressed concern. “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon,” Truss wrote on Twitter, adding: “My thoughts and those of people across our UK are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family.” Time. “

Speaker of Parliament Lindsay Hoyle adjourned the afternoon session of Parliament to brief MPs. “I know I speak for the entire chamber when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and our thoughts and prayers are with her and the Royal Family at this time.”

Reuters



It was only on Wednesday that the Queen had to cancel her participation in a virtual meeting of the Privy Council. Earlier in the day, he first received Boris Johnson, who resigned, and immediately Liz Truss, who appointed him as the new prime minister. It was a full day, a spokeswoman said, to justify Wednesday’s cancellation.