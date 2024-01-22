Teen saves baby during winter storm in America

A teenager witnesses a tragic event in the middle of Oregon's winter chaos. She becomes the heroine.

A severe winter storm has hit northwestern North America over the past few days.

3 people died due to electrocution from power line.

A young woman has saved the child of a murdered couple.

Majia Washington watches sparks fly outside her Portland home as a deadly winter storm rages. She opens the curtains and sees a red SUV with power lines on top. She sees the prisoners: a couple with a child.

Majia hears the woman yelling at her boyfriend to take the child to safety. Then he grabs it and tries to walk toward a driveway on the icy asphalt with the baby in his arms. He visibly struggles and suddenly slips halfway and falls backwards. His foot touches the electric wire. “A little fire, then smoke,” Mazia later recalled.

A pregnant mother is also electrocuted

The mother, who is now six months pregnant, tries to get closer to her baby. But she also slips and is instantly electrocuted. After a while, her 15-year-old brother comes to help and is also a victim.

Majia has already called 911 and reported seeing the child. It lays on its father and shakes its head. So it is alive. Although Majia sees three people electrocuted, she decides to save the child.

The deceased were neighbors of the teenagers

He went outside, approached the child in a crouched position and avoided the power line, Majia told reporters Thursday. Finally she catches the boy and touches the dead body of the father. But Majia was not electrocuted. Outside, the 18-year-old also identifies the child's dead mother. It was her neighbor.

Snow can bring down trees and power poles

Portland Fire Department spokesman Rick Graves praised the young woman for her act of heroism. She says I can't explain why she and the baby didn't get electrocuted. According to officials, the boy was examined at the hospital and is doing well.

In recent days, a severe winter storm has hit northwestern North America. Fog, freezing rain, sleet and freezing temperatures are responsible for at least ten deaths in the US state of Oregon.

Freezing rain has proven particularly treacherous. Snow can weigh down on trees and power lines and then collapse, especially in strong winds.

Man loses two children in one day

Two of the dead were her 21-year-old daughter and her 15-year-old son, Mazia's neighbor Ronald Briggs confirmed to the AP.

Briggs saw the couple trip and get electrocuted. Then he shouted at his 15-year-old son not to go there and to stay away. But the boy did not listen. “He slipped and hit the water and he died too,” Briggs said. “I have six children. I lost two of them in one day.

