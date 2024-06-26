Swiss farmer: Hail: damage in billions

The week ending June 23 saw significant hail damage again to German agriculture. According to United Hail Insurance, a total of 70,000 hectares have been reported damaged. According to initial estimates, the damage should total 19.16 million francs (20 million euros).

In parts of Germany, significant hail damage again occurred in agriculture in mid-June. United Hail Insurance Company has announced this. 70,000 hectares were reported damaged, mostly in Thuringia and Saxony.

The Rhineland and Simgau regions were also affected. Vereinigte Hagel’s first estimate, including uninsured companies, puts the amount of damage at 19.16 million francs (20 million euros).

According to the insurance company, it attacked winter barley and wheat, as well as rapeseed, field beans and corn. According to United Hagel, the uncertain weather conditions will last until Sunday and then be replaced by stable summer weather.

Most recently, almost 15,000 hectares were damaged by hail across the country on the day of Pentecost. According to United Hail, the entire month of May was characterized by bad weather. Only one day there was no information about the damage.