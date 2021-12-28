December 28, 2021

Study: The immune system of young children is often stronger than previously thought

    Even if they get sick often, the immune system of young children is by no means weaker than that of adults.

    Infants and children are often infected with viral respiratory infections, for example, the RSV virus (respiratory syncytial virus).

    According to the authors, this is the first time children have been exposed to the virus.

    This means that the baby’s immune system is strong and capable of eliminating germs at an early age.

Small children constantly sniff and bring home every infection. Nevertheless, their immune system is by no means weaker than that of adults, according to researchers in the journal Science Immunology after experiments with young mice and human cells.

In particular, the D cells of the immune system act quickly and efficiently when in contact with previously unknown viruses. This may explain – among other factors – the mild course of corona infection in children.

