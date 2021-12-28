Isolation in the United States for asymptomatic goiter was halved to 5 days

Omigron is putting pressure on the economy by not coming to work. One of the reasons the United States halved the need for segregation for the asymptomatic.

This decision could have a global signal effect: the U.S. Health Commission (CDC) has halved the isolation of infected individuals who show no symptoms after five days. Isolation requirements in the United States can be halved from ten to five days. In addition, victims are encouraged to wear the mask for at least five days if they are close to others.

“In light of the current knowledge of the Covit-19 and Omigran variants, CDC should reduce the recommended isolation time for those with Covit-19 disease from ten days to five days and then wear the mask for five days. Are close to others in, ”a CDC statement said Monday. The CDC guidelines are not regulations, but recommendations to employers and state and local authorities.

This conclusion is based on scientific evidence: “This change is justified by scientific findings showing that most Sars-CoV-2 outbreaks occur early in the disease, usually within the first two days and the second and third days thereafter. Therefore, positive test subjects should be isolated for five days.

Concern for the economy

The decision has also been made on economic grounds. The highly contagious Omikron virus variant threatens to lead to major failures in critical infrastructure. St. Galen epidemiologist Pietro Vernasa recently warned that the need for ten days of isolation in Switzerland threatens the entire working world. Top U.S. health officials now seem to be responding to these kinds of fears, which have been voiced by economists. See also Kindergartens worry

As CNN The growing number of Omikron has already been reported to have led to massive travel cancellations worldwide. On Monday alone, 2800 flights worldwide had to be canceled because staff and staff were sick.

Failure of the Central Government

In May 2020, Emeritus epidemiologist Vernasa, then chief physician of St. Gallen Cantonal Hospital, pointed out that a person with symptoms usually did not indicate any risk of infection. Many victims appear to be asymptomatic under Omigran. “They tried,” Vernasa recalled, “but failed.”