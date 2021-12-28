December 28, 2021

Isolation in the United States for asymptomatic goiter was halved to 5 days

Arzu 45 mins ago 2 min read

Omigron is putting pressure on the economy by not coming to work. One of the reasons the United States halved the need for segregation for the asymptomatic.

This decision could have a global signal effect: the U.S. Health Commission (CDC) has halved the isolation of infected individuals who show no symptoms after five days. Isolation requirements in the United States can be halved from ten to five days. In addition, victims are encouraged to wear the mask for at least five days if they are close to others.

“In light of the current knowledge of the Covit-19 and Omigran variants, CDC should reduce the recommended isolation time for those with Covit-19 disease from ten days to five days and then wear the mask for five days. Are close to others in, ”a CDC statement said Monday. The CDC guidelines are not regulations, but recommendations to employers and state and local authorities.

