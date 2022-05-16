May 16, 2022

Sri Lanka has no money for oil – only one day of supply

1 hour ago

New Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a public address on Monday that there were no more foreign currencies in the country to pay for oil imports. “We only have supplies for one day.”

The head of government prepared the people for more hardship in the coming months. Sri Lanka, with a population of 22 million, has been in the midst of the worst economic crisis since independence from Great Britain in 1948. The decline in international tourism as a result of the corona epidemic is the main trigger for the crisis. The previous government was also accused of being involved in mismanagement.

