Spain: Storm hits holiday island of Mallorca

Many 20 Minutes readers are currently on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca. But instead of sun, sand and sea they have to make violent storms.

A severe storm has hit the holiday island of Mallorca.

Many 20 Minute readers share their experiences.

However, the storms were predicted to be even worse, and the warning level was ultimately orange.

Despite the bad weather, Vanessa Loewe (45) from Zurich did not let it spoil the rest of her holiday: she and her family have been staying in Mallorca for five weeks, where they have their own house. “The weather has been really good for the past few weeks, but over time it has become hotter and more humid,” reports the 45-year-old. Until the violent storms that flooded large parts of the island finally arrived on Thursday.

“We were in the car on the way to a friend’s finca when it started,” Lowe said. “It was stormy and raining really hard. We really thought, ‘Now we’re going to get washed away!’ Meanwhile, the rain doesn’t stop there either; “We’ve been coming here for years and there are always storms.” “It’s never been as violent as it is today,” says Lowe.

“It’s never been violent,” said the 34-year-old MP from Bad Ragas. “This is her sixth time in Mallorca. She and her friends arrived on the holiday island on Monday and have been living in Cala Miller ever since. She spent all of Thursday in a hotel room and couldn’t think of going out. P .passes the time there with Netflix or reading, but I’m hoping the weather will clear up soon. After all, we’re still here for another week and a half.

However, the storms that hit Mallorca on Thursday were less damaging than expected: most of the rain fell in the sea around the Balearic island during the night. However, the land received only moderate rainfall and minor flooding. The National Weather Service downgraded the Aemet severe weather warning from red to orange, the highest warning level.