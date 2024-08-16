Chinese imports flood Thai markets

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Trade in agricultural and consumer goods from China is increasing in Thailand due to new high-speed links via Laos, posing a growing challenge to local traders in Isaan.

A team of reporters from The Bangkok Post found cheap Chinese agricultural products when they visited Mae Kim Heng New Market in Mueang District, Nakhon Ratchasima on Wednesday (Aug 15, 2024). Imported products include apples, grapes, pears, oranges and vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage, peppers and various types of mushrooms.

Goods transported via the newly established high-speed rail line reach the northeastern part of Thailand within a day. Professional packaging guarantees that the products remain undamaged during transit. Some local traders report that these imported fruits and vegetables are not only more visually appealing but also significantly cheaper than local produce.

A local vegetable vendor explained that a shortage of certain Thai vegetables forced him to buy Chinese products. “Chinese vegetables are available throughout the year and are cheap,” said the trader. For example, you buy Chinese king trumpet mushrooms at a purchase price of 10 baht per pack and resell them for 20 baht, while a wholesaler can buy them for 4 to 5 baht.

An increased presence of Chinese products has also been noticed in local flea markets such as Buriram’s Mueang district. Stalls are quieter than usual, and many vendors blame the economic downturn and cheap imports for their sales slump. In addition to food, household goods, clothes and shoes, most of which are produced in China, are available in the market. Marketers report that customers are increasingly willing to buy cheaper but lower quality products.

The influx of these cheap goods from China puts considerable pressure on local business owners and forces them to keep their sales strategies competitive.