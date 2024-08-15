Nord Stream explosion: Zelensky seems to know about it

A report in the Wall Street Journal sheds light on the operation of the Nord Stream pipeline. The Ukrainian president wanted to back out at the last moment.

The Nord Stream pipeline is slated to break ground in 2022.

German investigations have now revealed that three Ukrainian nationals were involved.

“The Wall Street Journal Investigation” sheds light on the events leading up to and following the sabotage operation.

“I always laugh when I read speculation in the media about a major operation involving secret services, submarines, drones and satellites,” said a Ukrainian official, referring to the blown-up of the Nord Stream pipelines. “The whole thing arose out of one night of drinking and the iron determination of a few who had the courage to risk their lives for their country,” he explained.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) spoke with the official after learning that an arrest warrant had been issued against a Ukrainian national for Nord Stream sabotage. Apparently, according to the Journal, six people were involved in the operation, which cost $300,000.

Zelensky knew about this

According to the WSJ, Zelensky was also involved. He reportedly approved the original plan, but backed out when the CIA learned about it. US intelligence has warned Zelensky not to take this step. But Chief of Staff Valery Salushny ignored Zelensky’s order to stop the operation.

The map shows where the blasts took place. European Space Agency

After learning of the attack, Zelenskiy confronted his chief of staff, the WSJ reported. Salushnij explained that the sabotage team could no longer be contacted without jeopardizing the mission.

An officer and civilian divers

The “WSJ” also provides a detailed report on the action. Accordingly, they chartered a boat in the German Baltic Sea port city of Rostock. According to Ukrainian officials and people familiar with the German investigation, the yacht was chartered with the help of a Polish travel agency set up by Ukrainian intelligence nearly a decade ago as a front for financial transactions.

A crew member, an active duty officer who had fought in combat, an experienced captain, and four experienced deep-sea divers, the German investigation continued. The crew included a woman in her 30s who had completed private diving training. She was chosen for her skills but also made the group’s disguise as friends on vacation more believable, according to a person familiar with the planning.