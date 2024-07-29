America: Trump insults Harris with his laugh

Politicians are expected to appear serious at all times and in all places – for example, not to laugh loudly or constantly. Kamala Harris is rightly accused.

A set that makes Kamala Harris smile. X

Kamala Harris is likely to become the Democratic presidential nominee — so much attention is being paid.

Her frequent laughs are always debatable.

Trump has derogatorily called Harris “Smiling Kamala,” but many in the media aren’t sure if he should take it any more seriously.

Nothing is given for free in the US presidential campaign – representatives of the Republican and Democratic parties never miss an opportunity to highlight the weaknesses of their respective rivals: for Joe Biden, his temperament and his age helped him. “Creepy Joe” and “Sleepy Joe” were nicknamed. When it comes to Donald Trump, many people focus on his orange appearance.

Now Kamala Harris: While she’s not yet officially confirmed as the Democratic nominee, there’s plenty to suggest she’ll be in the running. Since then, there has been debate in the media and by various politicians as to whether Harris smiles often. Critics view this as dubious and insufficiently supportive of the government.

Donald Trump says Harris is crazy

After all, it’s Donald Trump who quickly zeroed in on Harris’s laugh: He calls her “Laughing Kamala” and quips: “Have you ever seen her laugh? You can tell a lot from her laugh. She’s crazy.” He also described her as “stupid as a stone”.

In various media outlets, Harris has not been as discredited as Trump, but the question is still raised whether Harris’ laughter is often inappropriate: NZZ Recently “HAHAHAHAHAHA… What’s there to laugh about? Why is Kamala Harris’ enthusiasm annoying ». The politician who always laughs out loud is said to make himself vulnerable at the wrong moment.

Between sympathy and tact

Several situations are cited as examples of his inappropriate laughter, such as when he criticized the fact that many people still haven’t received the Covid vaccine: “It’s July! About time!” She reportedly flashed a beaming smile. Another example: Harris was asked if she supports legalizing marijuana. She also responded to this question with a very loud laugh.

“Süddeutsche Zeitung” discusses Harris’s laughter in its own article, but the headline is “Is someone glowing from within?”, which seems more supportive. It continues: “When Harris opens his mouth, President Joe Biden exudes a strength and joy that he can no longer express, and that Donald Trump knows only in aggressive form.” Harris’ smile can be interpreted as warm-hearted, which is well received by many.

Happy or uncertain?

Nevertheless, the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” also sees a danger in the cheerful nature of the presumptive presidential candidate: “Kamala Harris laughs at all her appearances.” Such happiness that lasts all day can be incredible: “(…) someone is presented to you with a mask that hides their insecurities?” This uncertainty was confirmed by several people close to Harris who spoke to “The Atlantic” in 2023.

Can Harris be serious when it counts? AFP

Only she knows why Harris often smiles — and how her smile will be received by voters if she runs will become clear in November at the latest.