Volcanic eruption in Tonga – Researchers puzzle over tsunami

– Researchers puzzle about the tsunami How did the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai eruption trigger waves off the coast of California 5,000 miles away? One theory relates to the missing island.

Massive volcanic eruption in Tonga on January 15 in the video. Video: Tamidia

Scientists are baffled as to how tidal waves traveling thousands of kilometers off the west coast of the United States formed when an underwater volcano erupted in the southwestern Pacific. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Habai eruption on Saturday was one of the strongest in decades, and was still measurable in distant Alaska. The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued. Wave heights of about one meter were reported in California and Alaska.

In New Zealand Smashed to piecesE tsunami boats, IM is 10,000 km from Tonga Peru Two women drowned in the wave. The oil spilled when a tanker died, contaminating a three-kilometer stretch.

Tonga, north of Bodega Bay in California: Waves hit the west coast of the United States following a volcanic eruption on the coast. Photo: Kent Porter (Keystone)

“The consequences were so severe that we were stirring our brains about it,” says Michael Poland. American Seismic Observatory. Earthquake-induced tsunamis occur more frequently, so they are better explored, the geophysicist explains. To more accurately predict the tidal waves triggered by future volcanic eruptions, it is essential to understand what triggers them.

So far there are many theories. The Troops Explosion des Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai list Pressure waves That was felt all over the world. The Sudden change in air pressure Can Sea surface Millimeters or even ZenDuration nOh down Pressed, explains the British geologist Dave Toppin On BBC. In Near the ground KYou It will trigger a tsunami.

Significant wave heights in Japan

The 15-meter-high tsunami hit the west coast of the main island of Tongatabu and the smaller islands of Nomaku, Mango and Phonoibua. There are said to be no houses left, most of the buildings and apartments have been completely destroyed, a Red Cross employee told the DPA news agency. Along with shelter, drinking water is currently the most pressing problem.

The island’s government has sent ships to the most affected areas to evacuate residents. She talks about an “unprecedented disaster”. So far, three people have died at the scene – two locals and a British woman. There are fears that more deaths will be reported once remote areas become accessible again.

Includes gray houses: Aerial view of Nomuka Island in Tonga. Photo: Vanessa Parker (NZDF / AP / Keystone)

Can Pressure wave dn At sea level Further In remote areas like NeuseTheAnd, Australia, Japan Such as Let North America and South America rise? Or is there another explanation for this? Waves that dஉர்க்காவல் Explosions are triggered Relative Clean, ⁇Because that’s the thingWEllen and SI … thatfantasticL To loseHe says Volcanologist Thomas Walter. But IndLet’s go Fall sSome Significant wave heights have been measured in Japan. One Big questions Will be nowWhat in the endI am Tsunami-led haBoth. “I do not knowI guess so Associated with ground movements», Walter continues.

Can explode To an end Lies beneath the water Side of the volcano Led to, Other scientists believe. 2016 Do we have Large pieces Recorded, They seemed to have collapsed on the side of the volcano in the past», Says Vicky Ferrini from Columbia University. ⁇D. in an explosionYes SizeThere is It would not be surprising if other large areas of solidified material were moved.⁇

soon Researchers like to compare with basic data For work since 2016To get answersI know Find questions. ⁇We work For that. Fortunately for the last 20 years we have eOnce andDesigned for solche Model events and understand them better», Choctaw Dave Topin.

The source of the theory of land motion is an island of volcanic material that sank into the sea after it erupted. Comparison of Satellite imagesn before and After tr Explosion ShowD., That Parts of it Volcano, dI.e. Before Up to 100 meters Stuck out to sean, Now gone Sind. Explains thatD a decline. Hanga Tonga-Hunga Habai is an uninhabited island formed in late 2014. She was on VolcanoBoiler. The Decline eIt boilers One can Large part of the sea floor in motion Can explain tsunami waves thousands of kilometers away.

Before the eruption: View of the island in the center of Hanga Tonga-Hunga Hapai on January 6th. Photo: (AP / Keystone via Macer Technologies)

After the volcanic eruption: The island sank 100 meters above sea level. Photo: (AP / Keystone via Macer Technologies)

S.Baldness Up to function South-Habai people As it wears out, researchers will find traces Explore the island closely. Communications with the Pacific nation are currently down, and they are unable to access local data and rely on satellite imagery.

So far only a few reports have come in from the region. Communication with the rest of the world is mainly via satellite phones of foreign embassies in the capital, Nuku’aloba. According to New Zealand, it takes at least a month to repair a submarine cable damaged by a volcanic eruption.

