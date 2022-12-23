Shooting in Paris: 3 dead, 3 injured

1/16 There have been multiple shootings in Paris. Three people were killed and three were injured.

A man (69) shot three people dead and injured three others in central Paris. One of the victims was seriously injured. The shooter was arrested a short time later. According to Mayor Anne Hidalgo (63), the killings in Paris were the work of a right-wing extremist. “The Kurdish community and thereby all Parisians are targeted by these murders, committed by a far-right activist,” Hidalgo wrote on Twitter on Friday.

“Wherever the Kurds live, they must live in peace and security. More than ever, Paris stands by its side in these dark times.” Prosecutors opened investigations into premeditated murder and aggravated violence. Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said the inquest would determine whether racist motives played a role.

The victims were Kurdish activists, according to the Democratic Kurdish Council (CDK-F) in France. The organization spoke of a “terrorist attack” that came after several Turkish threats. Turkey has long fought against Kurdish independence aspirations promoted by the outlawed Kurdish Workers Party, the PKK, and other Kurdish organizations. The CDK-F called a protest meeting at the scene of the attack. Also, night-time monitoring of victims should be conducted at the Kurdish center itself.

After the incident became known, according to “Le Parisien”, riots broke out between the police and the demonstrators. “A group of people attacked the law enforcement officials and pelted them with projectiles. The protest, which had been peaceful till then, turned violent,” said a correspondent of the daily. Tear gas was also reportedly used.

French Interior Minister Gérald Dormanin said on Friday that guards should be stationed in places where the Kurdish community gathers across the country. Turkish embassies in the country must also be protected to prevent counter-attacks.

A gunman opened fire in Paris’s 10th arrondissement on Friday. According to district mayor Alexandra Cordebard, he shot himself at a Kurdish community center and a restaurant and hair salon down the street.

The man was known to police before the crime: The suspect is known for two attempted murders, France News Agency reported on Friday, citing police sources.

About a year ago, he allegedly stabbed at least two migrants in Paris and destroyed several migrant tents, prosecutors said. This was determined among other things because of its racist motive. He was released from prison on December 12, according to the French newspaper.Parisian» is reported. After his release, he was placed on probation and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Macron: Kurds are the target

French Interior Minister Gérald Dorman, 40, announced that he would visit the scene of the attack. He tweeted that his thoughts are with the families of the victims. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo remembered the victims and their families. A psychological support service will be set up at the 10th Ward City Hall.

Emmanuel Gregoire, 44, who works for the mayor of Paris, thanked the security forces for their swift action. His thoughts are with the victims and witnesses of the attack.

On Friday evening, French President Emmanuel Macron (45) also commented on the tragedy: “Kurds in France were the target of a terrible attack in the middle of Paris,” he writes on Twitter. His thoughts are with the victims and their families. (SDA/AFP/jmh/chs)