December 23, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Shooting in Paris: 3 dead, 3 injured

Terence Abbott 8 mins ago 3 min read

There have been multiple shootings in Paris. Three people were killed and three were injured.

A man (69) shot three people dead and injured three others in central Paris. One of the victims was seriously injured. The shooter was arrested a short time later. According to Mayor Anne Hidalgo (63), the killings in Paris were the work of a right-wing extremist. “The Kurdish community and thereby all Parisians are targeted by these murders, committed by a far-right activist,” Hidalgo wrote on Twitter on Friday.

“Wherever the Kurds live, they must live in peace and security. More than ever, Paris stands by its side in these dark times.” Prosecutors opened investigations into premeditated murder and aggravated violence. Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said the inquest would determine whether racist motives played a role.

