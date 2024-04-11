Saudi Arabia: Plans change for massive Neom construction project

Neom is a large-scale development and settlement project in Saudi Arabia, to be developed as a “city of the future”. It covers an area of ​​about 26,500 square kilometers (about half the size of Switzerland) and includes parts of the northwestern regions of Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea coast and the Gulf of Aqaba. The project was announced by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2017 and is part of his Vision 2030 initiative aimed at diversifying and modernizing the country's economy.