Russia’s central bank has warned against traveling to Switzerland

The Central Bank of Russia recently issued a letter of recommendation to its own employees. In it, management has warned employees not to go to places that currently include Switzerland. I write to the portal “Hours” Yes, employees are “strongly recommended” to avoid traveling to “unfriendly” countries until “special instructions” are given.

Apart from the EU countries, Switzerland is also on the list. Great Britain, the United States, Canada and Japan are considered “unfriendly” countries.

No foreign trips due to “geopolitical situation”

The war in Ukraine was the reason for the recommendation. Although not so pronounced. The bank is concerned about its employees.

“Given the current geopolitical situation in the world, we strongly recommend that Russian bank employees refrain from traveling abroad in view of the threat to the safety of Russian citizens abroad and the potential risks associated with their repatriation.” The list should be scrapped until a special order is issued. ”

“The Bell” writes that although there is no official ban on overseas travel, employees must sign in writing that they have been advised.

This letter is aimed at senior management and department heads. The document emphasizes that this recommendation applies especially to employees who have “access to government secrets”. (Male)