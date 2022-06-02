June 2, 2022

Russia’s central bank has warned against traveling to Switzerland

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 1 min read

The Central Bank of Russia recently issued a letter of recommendation to its own employees. In it, management has warned employees not to go to places that currently include Switzerland. I write to the portal “Hours” Yes, employees are “strongly recommended” to avoid traveling to “unfriendly” countries until “special instructions” are given.

Apart from the EU countries, Switzerland is also on the list. Great Britain, the United States, Canada and Japan are considered “unfriendly” countries.

