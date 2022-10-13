Antonov tax from the point of view of judiciary

Antonov worried that its Mriya, the world’s largest aircraft, could not bring security? Now it needs to be clarified legally.

Now the former Antonov tax is under investigation

1/5 The destruction of Ukraine’s giant cargo plane shocked the world.

The destruction of the Ukrainian Antonov An-225 Miria, the world’s largest aircraft, at the beginning of the Russian invasion had criminal consequences for the former management of the Antonov concern. When Russian paratroopers attacked the Hostomal airfield near Kyiv on February 27, the only airworthy example of this oversized transporter was burned.

Ukraine’s attorney general and the SBU are investigating the failure to bring the plane to safety on time despite Secret Service warnings. Ukrainian media in Kyiv reported this on Thursday. Legally, this is considered dereliction of duty or collaboration with a foreign military power. No information was given about the accused.

The machine may have flown to Leipzig

An-225 chief pilot Dmytro Antonov said the crew intended to fly the plane on the dramatic morning of February 24, when the attacks began. The machine was probably flown to Leipzig, where it had a permanent location. Engines are started but no start order is received. Fighting around Hostomal lasted several days until Ukrainian troops drove back the invading paratroopers.

Serhii Bychkov, general director of the state aircraft construction company Antono, was fired at the end of March after the plane was not recovered. The six-engine cargo plane was the pride of Ukraine and a much-appreciated guest at many airports around the world. Its wingspan is 88.4 meters. Maximum take-off weight is 640 tonnes – half that of a fully loaded jumbo jet (Boeing B747) of 447 tonnes. (SDA)