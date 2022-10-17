Russian defensive lines are manned according to availability

Apparently, depending on their position, Russian soldiers are stationed near the front lines to varying degrees. Criminals are at the forefront. If they tried to concentrate, they would be shot by the outcasts from the second row. On these are weapons aimed from the third row.

While trying to escape, Putin’s soldiers are “fired by their own people”

Putin’s soldiers don’t go to war as fearlessly as Kremlin propaganda would have us believe. Reports of renegade Russian soldiers refusing to fight are piling up. Kyiv now has a Telegram channel “I Must Live” fitted. Russians unwilling to fight could enlist and then surrender. According to the “Kyiv Independent” report, about 2,000 inquiries have already been received. But getting out is not so easy.

As the Telegram channel writes, the Russians are already calling the frontline a “meat grinder.” Because despite the assurances of the Russian military leadership that even the conscripts would be well paid and would first receive thorough combat training, the harsh reality ahead was apparently different. Recently, in Soloty, not far from the Ukrainian border, reservists from the same army unit attacked each other. The men opened fire on each other, killing two dozen soldiers in a matter of minutes. Should have gone straight to war without training.

Such statements cannot be independently verified. However, based on consistent reports, a plan is emerging as to how the Russians are building their defense lines. At the forefront – and therefore closest to the fast-moving Ukrainians – are criminals. If these did not fall under the enemy’s fire, and if they tried to flee, they would die by their own hands.

Otherwise they will be shot dead by their own people

The front row, it’s cannon fodder. The natives in the back rows have given orders to shoot those who try to escape. It comes from an intercepted phone call. Accordingly, individual security lines are managed differently – depending on rank and distribution.

Frontline criminals have been recruited in recent months with promises of impunity and other favors. “Behind it,” interjected the call, “we stand as mobilized occupiers.” Behind them are only regular professional troops.

According to the caller, this means: those in the second row have the duty to shoot criminals who escape from the front row. Bookers in the second row are also “guarded” by third row professional players. “Can’t escape,” said the caller. Otherwise we will be shot dead by our own people. (case)