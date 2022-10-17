Most Germans go to work despite being sick – even with the corona

According to a survey, most working people in Germany go to work sick. According to a representative survey by the health insurance company Pronova BKK, one in ten people infected with corona show up at the office or company despite positive tests.

Only 28 percent of Germans stay at home when they are sick, according to a survey by Funke Media Group (Monday Editions).

According to the study, 49 percent of working people go to work more often despite back pain. 38 percent work despite allergies. A third of employees are at work with psychiatric or psychological complaints.

According to the survey, nine percent of people infected with corona appear in the company, 17 percent work from home, and 17 people stay at home for a few days until the worst symptoms end. Eight percent of those affected make the decision to return to work based on how busy the job is. Only 33 percent of those surveyed are staying home with a mild course of the coronavirus until they feel healthy again.

Lack of Rest: “Unreasonable Risk”

“Anyone who doesn’t recover in peace is at risk of worsening viral diseases that attack the heart or other organs, or symptoms that are suppressed by drugs,” said Gerd Herold, consultant physician at Funke newspapers Pronova PKK. “Additionally, employees may be affected.” Being in the office despite positive corona tests is an “unreasonable risk”.

The experiences of pandemic protection during the corona pandemic may not have changed the habit of appearing sick at work, the Herald said: “Some people worry about being seen as lazy or expect their colleagues to represent them.”

(SDA)