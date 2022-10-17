October 17, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Most Germans go to work despite being sick – even with the corona

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

Deutschland

Survey: Most Germans go to work when sick

According to a survey, most working people in Germany go to work sick. According to a representative survey by the health insurance company Pronova BKK, one in ten people infected with corona show up at the office or company despite positive tests.

According to a survey, most working people in Germany go to work sick. According to a representative survey by the health insurance company Pronova BKK, one in ten people infected with corona show up at the office or company despite positive tests. (archive image)

Only 28 percent of Germans stay at home when they are sick, according to a survey by Funke Media Group (Monday Editions).

According to the study, 49 percent of working people go to work more often despite back pain. 38 percent work despite allergies. A third of employees are at work with psychiatric or psychological complaints.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Russian defensive lines are manned according to availability

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Vladimir Putin is hunting civilians on the street for the army

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

“Destroy Ukraine? No of course not”

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Most Germans go to work despite being sick – even with the corona

1 hour ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Russian defensive lines are manned according to availability

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Vladimir Putin is hunting civilians on the street for the army

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

“Destroy Ukraine? No of course not”

1 day ago Terence Abbott