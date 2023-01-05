A senior Putin confidant dispatches French President Macron, which nearly kills the Russian. In a scathing letter, former Roscosmos boss Rogozin promises that Macron will not escape responsibility for war crimes either.

1/6 Dmitry Rogozin, a senior Putin confidant, narrowly survived a Ukrainian offensive in Donetsk in December.

Dmitry Rogozin (59) looks back at the promising long career of President Vladimir Putin (70). Rogozin was Russia’s representative to NATO, deputy prime minister, and finally head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos. In mid-December he celebrated his 59th birthday in occupied Donetsk. It almost cost him his life.

The hotel in Ukraine where he was partying with his wife caught fire. His wife suffered a severe concussion, was hit by pieces of Rokosin and had to go under the knife. “One millimeter, I will now be paralyzed or dead,” Rogozin wrote in an angry letter, demanding that the surgically removed pieces be handed over to French President Emmanuel Macron, 45. Finally, he was nearly killed by a French projectile.

Rogosin corrects his letter telegram Issued to Pierre Levy, Ambassador of France in Moscow. The letter only recalls the days when Rogozin and Levy went on “joint trips” and talked about “prospects for Russo-French political and economic cooperation.” Unfortunately, Russia and France are now enemies. From mere diplomacy, the tone turns bitter: “Your country,” writes Rogozin, “has become a puppet state in the style of the Vichy government, subservient to Washington’s orders and serving the baser instincts of the Nazis.”

“Your mission is a total failure”

In the envelope, Rogozin sent the ambassador “a fragment of a shell fired from a French 155 mm Caesar cannon mount.” Rogozin describes what happened in December. The piece “pierced my right shoulder and lodged in the fifth cervical vertebra, just a millimeter short of killing me or immobilizing me.”

A French howitzer shell killed two of his “young friends, left their wives widows and their children orphans. These men were on a journey with us. They,’ he said to Ambassador Levy, ‘shaken your hand. Now they are being killed by the weapons your country has supplied to the Ukraine.

Then the request to send the pieces to President Macron: “And I am asking you to give the piece cut from my spine by the surgeons to French President Emmanuel Macron. Also tell him that no one will escape responsibility for war crimes committed by France, America, Great Britain, Germany and other NATO countries in Donbass. Rogozin assures the ambassador of his “respect, but I fear your mission has been a complete failure.”