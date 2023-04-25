April 25, 2023

“Putin Mega Active” – ​​Kremlin Denies Twins

Terence Abbott 47 mins ago 2 min read

Moscow

“We can’t continue him” – Kremlin denies Putin duo

The Kremlin has denied allegations that Russian President Vladimir Putin is represented by a double at public appearances.

Updated

Isn’t he? Putin has been repeatedly rumored to be running for a dual role.

IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

  • There have been repeated rumors about whether Putin actually attends his appearances.

  • There are rumors that he will always be represented by twins.

  • In fact, official dates have no evidence that Putin’s double actually exists.

“You may have heard that Putin has many twins who work for him when he is in a bunker. That’s another lie,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told young people at an educational event in Moscow on Monday. ‘You see what kind of president we have. He was and is mega-active. We working people can’t keep up with him.

Theories about one or more Putin-doubles To repeat – most recently considering the Kremlin leader’s visit to the Russian-occupied Ukrainian war zones. “That’s not the real Putin,” Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security Council, said last week. The Kremlin denied the report. In fact, official dates have no evidence that Putin’s double actually exists.

(dpa/fos)

