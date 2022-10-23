Putin can trigger tsunamis and “killer gas clouds.”

Experts say a Russian nuclear test could have dire consequences for the war in Ukraine.
- Russia continues to make threats with nuclear weapons.
- According to experts, even testing nuclear weapons would have major consequences.
- For example, an eruption in the Black Sea can cause a deadly gas cloud.
Russia is outdoing itself with nuclear threats NATO Watch Putin’s every move on this matter. And the EU Threats are a thorn the eye. of EU– Foreign Secretary Joseph Borel recently made it clear: A nuclear strike in the Ukraine war would result in a response Destroyed by the Russian army.
It is unclear whether Putin was actually involved in the war in Ukraine They will resort to nuclear weapons. However, according to experts, a nuclear test is more likely to reveal force. It will have a testing ground Black Sea In question, reports the British tabloid media “The Sun”. It was the first nuclear test in nearly 30 years.
Such an attack can have dramatic consequences – even if the explosive device is detonated “only” as a test. Expert Viorel Badescu warns: By explosion A nuclear missile threatens to form a “poison gas cloud” in the Black Sea.
Because: The Black Sea is the world’s largest natural reservoir of hydrogen sulfide. A nuclear bomb hitting the ocean would release large amounts of this chemical into the air.
Nuclear test in Ukraine war could unleash deadly gas cloud
The resulting foul-smelling gas can blow towards coastal areas. Toxic to humans by inhalation. In high doses, “brain rot”.
Another possible outcome The Black Sea detonated a nuclear weapon: Tsunamis. Specifically, Badescu talks about “two meters high”. Tsunami– Waves”. When testing tactical nuclear weapons – which have a small deployment radius – the waves are half as high.
However, the danger of tsunamis does not come only from their height: 2004 was introduced Earthquake per Indian Ocean Tsunami, which claimed about 230,000 lives. Here too, the waves sometimes reached a height of a few meters, which made them no less dangerous. The decisive factor is especially the amount of water hitting the land per kilometer of coastline.
