Enthusiasts throw mashed potatoes at Monet’s “cereals.”

Another world-famous painting has fallen victim to climate action. Two young activists threw mashed potatoes at the artwork on Sunday.

It is not known whether the painting is damaged

1/6 Both activists took action at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam (D).

Two German climate activists from the “Lost Generation” group threw mashed potatoes at a painting by French painter Claude Monet (1840-1926) at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam on Sunday afternoon.

Activist Mirjam Herman (25) and a man in protective suits entered the museum, approached the painting and took action.

“People are starving, people are freezing, people are dying. We’re in a climate disaster. You’re afraid of tomato soup or mashed potatoes in a painting,” Herman yelled after painting the artwork.

The painting sold at auction in 2019 for 110 million

Spokesperson Aimée van Baalen says: “We shouldn’t lose ourselves in the silliness on the screen, but face reality! We don’t have time to enjoy art when we’re fighting for food and water.”

A painting titled “Grainstock” from 1891 fetched 110 million francs at auction in 2019. It is not yet clear whether the artwork was damaged by the move or not.

It’s not the first time climate activists have targeted the world-famous painting. In mid-October, two activists smuggled two cans of tomato soup into the National Gallery in London and poured it over Vincent Van Gogh’s (1853-1890) masterpiece, “Sunflower.”

The next day is the next step. This time by a group called Extinction Rebellion. A man and a woman were attacked in Melbourne, Australia. At the National Gallery of Victoria they glued themselves to the safety glass of “Massacre in Korea” by Pablo Picasso (1881-1973). Next to them, they placed a banner on the ground with the inscription “Climate Chaos = War and Famine”. CNN reported. Both activists have been arrested after this incident. (chit)