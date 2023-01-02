January 2, 2023

Two Syrian Soldiers Killed – Watch

Terence Abbott

Two Syrian soldiers were killed

Syria says Israel has carried out an airstrike on Damascus airport

Syria has announced that the Israeli Air Force has shelled the Damascus airport. Two Syrian soldiers were killed in Monday night’s attack, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

Since the start of the war in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in the neighboring country. Pictured is the Syrian capital Damascus in 2013. (archive image)

The airport was initially out of service due to the attack, SANA news agency reported.

According to this, the attack took place around 02:00 local time (00:00 CET). “A barrage of Israeli enemy rockets hit Damascus International Airport and its surroundings,” Sanaa said. Two Syrian soldiers were killed and two wounded.

