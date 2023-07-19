Croatia hit by storm – there are dead

Disturbing scenes Storm rages across Croatia in full force – at least three dead Severe storms hit Croatia on Wednesday, prompting local emergency services to ask people to stay at home. For at least three, this appeal came too late. Updated July 19, 2023 at 11:48 pm

The capital Zagreb was also hit hard.

Croatian Meteorological Service DHMZ announced via Twitter that a red storm alert is in place for many parts of Croatia.

A hurricane-like storm struck on Wednesday In Croatian Leave a trail of destruction. Wind toppled trees, overturned construction cranes and flooded roads. At least three people died as a result of the storm, according to local media.

“RTL Danas” reports that a man was killed when he drove his car into a tree near Nova Gratiska. In the capital Zagreb, a pedestrian and a driver were involved in an accident. Many more were taken to hospital – some critically. Hospitals in Zagreb said around 60 people were injured, Croatian news website “Dinevnik” reported. Health Minister Vili Beroš has already visited them and expressed his condolences to the victims. “Together we will overcome this challenge,” he wrote on Twitter.

There were disturbing scenes in Zagreb. Traffic was affected due to flooded streets. Further Botanical Garden The city was destroyed in the storm. The botanical garden’s Facebook page reported that rangers responded in good time and were able to safely bring in afternoon visitors, mostly tourists. Wind speeds in the Zagreb area ranged from 90 to 115 km/h.

A severe storm hit Croatia on Wednesday. AP

Even construction cranes cannot withstand high wind speeds. “A crane collapsed under the wind in the middle of the street in Zagreb,” reports a reporter from the local media. The crane operator was in the cab at the time, but survived the fall. He survived with minor injuries.

Croatian Meteorological Service DHMZ announced via Twitter that a red storm alert is in place for many parts of Croatia. Especially near the sea, tourists and residents should always expect the worst. Because the next storm front is already rolling from northern Italy through Slovenia. Fire brigades in Zagreb are constantly in use and appeal: “Call only if it’s a matter of life or death!”

The next storm front is already rolling from northern Italy through Slovenia towards Croatia. Rain alarm

