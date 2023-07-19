July 20, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Croatia hit by storm – there are dead

Terence Abbott 35 mins ago 3 min read
Croatia hit by storm – there are dead

Disturbing scenes

Storm rages across Croatia in full force – at least three dead

Severe storms hit Croatia on Wednesday, prompting local emergency services to ask people to stay at home. For at least three, this appeal came too late.

Updated

A construction crane collapsed under strong winds. The crane operator survived the fall while still in the cab.

24 per cent

  • 3 killed in storm in Croatia

  • The capital Zagreb was also hit hard.

  • Croatian Meteorological Service DHMZ announced via Twitter that a red storm alert is in place for many parts of Croatia.

A hurricane-like storm struck on Wednesday In Croatian Leave a trail of destruction. Wind toppled trees, overturned construction cranes and flooded roads. At least three people died as a result of the storm, according to local media.

“RTL Danas” reports that a man was killed when he drove his car into a tree near Nova Gratiska. In the capital Zagreb, a pedestrian and a driver were involved in an accident. Many more were taken to hospital – some critically. Hospitals in Zagreb said around 60 people were injured, Croatian news website “Dinevnik” reported. Health Minister Vili Beroš has already visited them and expressed his condolences to the victims. “Together we will overcome this challenge,” he wrote on Twitter.

Disturbing scenes in Zagreb

There were disturbing scenes in Zagreb. Traffic was affected due to flooded streets. Further Botanical Garden The city was destroyed in the storm. The botanical garden’s Facebook page reported that rangers responded in good time and were able to safely bring in afternoon visitors, mostly tourists. Wind speeds in the Zagreb area ranged from 90 to 115 km/h.

See also  Frozen Vegetables: Which Vegetables You Should and Shouldn't Freeze

A severe storm hit Croatia on Wednesday.

AP

Even construction cranes cannot withstand high wind speeds. “A crane collapsed under the wind in the middle of the street in Zagreb,” reports a reporter from the local media. The crane operator was in the cab at the time, but survived the fall. He survived with minor injuries.

Croatian Meteorological Service DHMZ announced via Twitter that a red storm alert is in place for many parts of Croatia. Especially near the sea, tourists and residents should always expect the worst. Because the next storm front is already rolling from northern Italy through Slovenia. Fire brigades in Zagreb are constantly in use and appeal: “Call only if it’s a matter of life or death!”

The next storm front is already rolling from northern Italy through Slovenia towards Croatia.

Rain alarm

Are you moaning or laments Someone you know

You can find help here:

Hand givenConcern Hotline, Tel. 143

Seelsorge.netProvide Reformed and Catholic churches

Muslim pastoral care, Tel. 043 205 21 29

Jewish Welfare, [email protected]

Lifewith.chFor affected siblings

Association Familientrauerbegleitung.ch

Rainbow Switzerland AssociationHelp for bereaved families

Support groups

For the youthCounseling for Children and Youth, Tel. 147

to old ageCounseling the elderly in difficult life situations

Stay up-to-date on your favorite topics and never miss news on current world events with daily updates.
Get the most important information direct to your inbox every day.

(work)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Summer vacation: Austria goes to court as the sea suddenly disappears

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Burned out or unemployed – more “boomerang babies” in China

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Gibraltar: When killer whales strike, sailors know what to do

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

Croatia hit by storm – there are dead

35 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Summer vacation: Austria goes to court as the sea suddenly disappears

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Burned out or unemployed – more “boomerang babies” in China

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Gibraltar: When killer whales strike, sailors know what to do

1 day ago Terence Abbott