Piedmont Airlines worker dies after being swallowed by engine

1/6 Courtney E. Died in the US while working at an airport.

Courtney E.* († 34) was responsible for ground handling at Montgomery Regional Airport, Alabama, USA, including New Year’s Eve. The plane crashed shortly after landing. She was swallowed by a turbine and killed.”Fox Business» is reported.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the plane had an auxiliary power unit problem. During the “two-minute cool-down period,” the pilots decided to run both engines. Employees have been informed about this. Passengers also had to remain seated and were not allowed to leave the plane.

Surveillance video shows E. walking along the leading edge of the left wing and ahead of the first engine. And then it happens: it gets absorbed by the machine. Pilots and passengers felt the tremors. That’s when the engine shut off automatically.

$100,000 was raised in donations

E.’s family, friends and colleagues are in shock after the death. The 34-year-old was a member of Communication Workers of America Local 3645, a union that campaigns for workers’ rights. “The loss of Courtney is a terrible tragedy, and the fact that she left three beautiful children without a mother is devastating for all of us,” said Doniel Nabi, president of the organization. The organization expresses its condolences to E.

More stories about airplanes

A donation page has been set up for Courtney E.’s children and mother. The goal of $25,000 has long been reached. Raised over $100,000. The family wants to use the money for the funeral and for the three children. Doniel Prophet is happy about this sympathy. (LRC)

* Know the name