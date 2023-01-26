January 27, 2023

Piedmont Airlines worker dies after being swallowed by engine

Terence Abbott 59 mins ago 2 min read

Courtney E. Died in the US while working at an airport.

Courtney E.* († 34) was responsible for ground handling at Montgomery Regional Airport, Alabama, USA, including New Year’s Eve. The plane crashed shortly after landing. She was swallowed by a turbine and killed.”Fox Business» is reported.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the plane had an auxiliary power unit problem. During the “two-minute cool-down period,” the pilots decided to run both engines. Employees have been informed about this. Passengers also had to remain seated and were not allowed to leave the plane.

