March 7, 2024

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Philippines: Swiss man arrested for making bomb joke at airport

Terence Abbott 56 mins ago 2 min read

Published

PhilippinesThe bombshell joke at the airport had serious consequences for the Swiss, 63.

A man from Switzerland made a bomb joke at an airport in the Philippines. It could cost him dearly.

Jonas Bucher
Van

  • A man from Switzerland made a bomb joke at an airport in the Philippines.

  • Subsequently, the police conducted a thorough search at the airport and checked the passengers' luggage.

  • No explosives were found, but the Swiss man now faces charges.

After two incidents in which the Swiss were accused of using violence in Thailand, another country in Southeast Asia is making negative headlines. Police in the Philippines have arrested a 63-year-old Swiss man for allegedly making a bomb threat at Del Carmen airport. The man was arrested on Tuesday, local media reported.

A flight attendant questioned him and lodged a complaint with the airport police. It seems the Swiss made the bomb threat for fun. Subsequently, the police conducted a thorough search at the airport and checked the passengers' luggage. Fortunately, no explosives were caught.

A case has now been registered against him

Police Brigadier General Kirby John Croft, Director of Police Regional Command 13, reminded passengers to never make bomb jokes at any airport in the country. A 63-year-old Swiss man will now be charged, the official added.

Screenshot

“Let this incident serve as a warning that any person who indulges in such bombastic pranks will surely face legal consequences. “We remind passengers that making bomb jokes is strictly prohibited at the airport or on the plane,” said Croft.

Are you stalking on WhatsApp for 20 minutes?

Morning and end of day news overview, surprising stories and breaking news: Subscribe to the 20-minute WhatsApp channel and get regular updates with our best news straight to your cell phone.

See also  Around the world: 81-year-old friends traveled around the world in 80 days

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Gang leader “Barbecue” threatens civil war and genocide

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

“Crazy” – Minister declares war on Spanish food culture

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Woman victim of police violence: $3.7 million in damages

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Philippines: Swiss man arrested for making bomb joke at airport

56 mins ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Gang leader “Barbecue” threatens civil war and genocide

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

“Crazy” – Minister declares war on Spanish food culture

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Woman victim of police violence: $3.7 million in damages

1 day ago Terence Abbott