Philippines: Swiss man arrested for making bomb joke at airport

A man from Switzerland made a bomb joke at an airport in the Philippines. It could cost him dearly.

Subsequently, the police conducted a thorough search at the airport and checked the passengers' luggage.

No explosives were found, but the Swiss man now faces charges.

After two incidents in which the Swiss were accused of using violence in Thailand, another country in Southeast Asia is making negative headlines. Police in the Philippines have arrested a 63-year-old Swiss man for allegedly making a bomb threat at Del Carmen airport. The man was arrested on Tuesday, local media reported.

A flight attendant questioned him and lodged a complaint with the airport police. It seems the Swiss made the bomb threat for fun. Subsequently, the police conducted a thorough search at the airport and checked the passengers' luggage. Fortunately, no explosives were caught.

A case has now been registered against him

Police Brigadier General Kirby John Croft, Director of Police Regional Command 13, reminded passengers to never make bomb jokes at any airport in the country. A 63-year-old Swiss man will now be charged, the official added.

“Let this incident serve as a warning that any person who indulges in such bombastic pranks will surely face legal consequences. “We remind passengers that making bomb jokes is strictly prohibited at the airport or on the plane,” said Croft.