Omigron not detected in Switzerland +++ More than 200 Govt patients in intensive care unit

Since the discovery of a new variant of the corona virus in South Africa it has been seen that South Africa is being wrongly punished by many travel restrictions. Referring to the work of South African scientists who have sorted and identified the Omigron variant, a statement issued over the weekend by the Ministry of International Relations said, “The best science should be appreciated, not punished.”

“We note that new variations have been found in other countries. None of these cases have been linked to South Africa,” it said.

“We respect the right of all nations to take precautionary measures to protect their citizens,” Minister Naledi Pandor stressed. At the same time, it is important to keep in mind that the epidemic requires international cooperation and exchange of experiences. He noted that the World Health Organization (WHO) has spoken out against travel restrictions.