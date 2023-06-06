Nowhere else is there as many non-binary people as Switzerland. SRF says this based on a study. It’s a bad joke though

Marko Kovic’s quick bleaching of SRF journalists, who were supposed to be taught “objective reporting”, obviously didn’t help. A few days later, state media continued to spread questionable information.

According to the main news of the hour Assign Radio SRF messages Six percent of the total Swiss population consider themselves “transgender, non-binary, gender fluid or neither male nor female”. This is the highest value among all the countries studied.

Every 16th Swiss belongs to a non-binary group. A value that has little to do with actual day-to-day experiences.

It’s not a miracle. It turns out that the “survey” that is supposed to be published is a mediocre online survey in a very mediocre environment. Just 500 people were interviewed in Switzerland.

The survey was conducted by market research firm Ipsos. Nowhere does it say who commissioned it and who funded it. There is also little information about the method used.

The accuracy of the result for 6 percent of non-binary individuals is noted in the proud “plus/minus 5 percentage points” range. So it could be one or eleven percent.

A newspaper could use this information to conduct a simple online poll of its readers. The significance would have been roughly the same.

At SRF, however, the result of this non-transparent mini-survey on the Internet is enough to declare the rumored statistics as sensational news. Because it’s so good.