Is the wind changing in America? Is Washington Preparing for Ukraine's Defeat?

Only three articles in the leading media allow this conclusion.

First it was torpedoed The New York Times Narrative of an unprovoked Russian war of aggression – with a report on how the Americans and British helped prepare and conduct attacks on Russian targets over the years.

Now published this The Wall Street Journal Moscow and Kiev are part of the deal that began in April 2022 – two months after the war began.

In it, Ukraine offers painful concessions: no membership in NATO, permanent neutrality, sharp limits on its military strength and the relinquishment of Crimea.

Yet Volodymyr Zelensky would have agreed – if then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (on US orders?) had not overruled him and blocked a deal.

That is the summary today Wall Street Journal, Kiev will have to make even more concessions because the war is practically lost.

An assessment that the third report confirms: according to the Bloomberg agency, the Ukrainian front will fall “absolutely” in the summer.

So realism is spreading in America. Unfortunately, Europe is still far from achieving this. German officials are discussing how to attack targets in Russia with German weapons and German assistance. Germans, of all people.