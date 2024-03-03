Famine in Gaza: Joe Biden urges Israel to cease fire

– America is losing patience with the Israeli government By dropping aid supplies into the Gaza Strip, President Joe Biden is sending a signal. The Americans are putting increasing pressure on Netanyahu's government for a ceasefire.

US aid from above: Parachutes with vital supplies land on the shores of the Gaza Strip. Photo: Aline Manokhian (AFP)

US President Joe Biden is losing patience with the Israeli government. The effects can be seen from the air as early as the weekend. The US Air Force, along with the Jordanian Air Force, parachuted 38,000 meals into Gaza on Saturday. This should be the start of a massive relief effort for the now starving Palestinian citizens. Many countries are trying to deliver food and medicine to the region.

Experts are skeptical of the support operation given the disturbing scenes on the beach where aid has been abandoned. But Biden decided to do so after more than a hundred people were believed to have been killed in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday. The Israeli army started firing.

Pressure for ceasefire ahead of Ramadan

Washington is calling on the government in Jerusalem for a quick ceasefire – preferably before the start of the fasting month of Ramadan next Sunday.

Efforts are being made between Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement “for the return of hostages and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for at least the next six weeks,” Biden said during a visit by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. She promised a ceasefire would come, but perhaps as soon as Monday. Not.

A group of Hamas representatives met Today is Sunday To negotiate with Israel in Cairo. According to US media reports, US government sources said Israel had “more or less accepted” the deal. However, Hamas has yet to agree to a “limited category of hostages at risk.”

The “New York Times” refers to an interview with Hamas representative Mahmoud Mardawi, who “noticed any change in the Israeli position.” They are “offered nothing”. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Hamas' demands “ridiculous” and called for them to be weakened.

This Monday, US Vice President Kamala Harris will receive Benny Gantz, a member of Netanyahu's war cabinet, in Washington. Gantz recently threatened to expand the Israeli military's assault on Rafah in southern Gaza if the remaining hostages are not released by the start of Ramadan. Gantz is also expected to speak with Biden's security adviser, Jake Sullivan.

Conversations in Washington: Benny Gantz, member of the Israeli War Cabinet. Photo: AFP

In the US, Israel's response to the Hamas terror attack on October 7 last year has been escalating for weeks. Conflict has long been an issue on the campaign trail ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election, as Biden must repeatedly realize. Nearly every one of his appearances has been accompanied by pro-Palestinian protests, and a speech by his wife, Jill, the first lady, was interrupted several times by hecklers in Arizona over the weekend.

Attitudes toward Israel are slowly changing

The United States is closely associated with Israel, where support for that country, which has been attacked by Hamas terrorists, has been and remains large, but the mood is now changing in some quarters. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that its survey found that 42 percent of U.S. respondents believed the Israeli response to Hamas attacks was too high. 24 percent think it is good enough, 19 percent think it is not good enough.

Left-wing Democrats, and especially Muslim Americans, dislike the US government's loyalty to Israeli leadership because of images of death and destruction in Gaza. Both Michigan state primariesBiden recently lost tens of thousands of votes in the Democratic electorate, where many families with Arab roots live.

Although the US president has repeatedly called on Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to show restraint, relations between the two are seen as strained. However, while Biden is increasingly on the defensive in the US, the lack of accountability is doing little damage to his Republican opponent, Donald Trump.

A new New York Times poll found that 48 percent of respondents said they would vote for Trump, compared to only 43 percent who said they would vote for Biden. Only 47 percent of those interviewed were satisfied with the current position, which he attributed to domestic political issues such as his age and the dispute over immigrants.

Israel's War Against Hamas

USA Podcast “Are You Alright, America?” Here you can find additional external content. If you agree that cookies are set by external providers and that personal data is transmitted through them to external providers, you can allow all cookies and display external content directly. Allow cookies More info

Peter Burkhart Reporting as a correspondent from the US since September 2022. More info

Is there an error? Report now.