Last generation: climate glues block airports

Climate protests erupted again at German airports early Thursday morning. Air traffic is restricted or suspended at four airports.

Flight operations at Nuremberg and Cologne/Bonn airports have been temporarily suspended.

The last generation is behind the struggles.

In the early hours of Thursday morning again there were graft operations at several German airports. As Last Generation explains in a statement, four airports have been targeted. Accordingly, people were stranded on the tarmac at Berlin, Cologne/Bonn, Nuremberg and Stuttgart airports around 5am.

According to the report, a total of 8 people were involved in the protest. “Air traffic is currently suspended or restricted in all four locations,” says Last Generation.

“Two men each in orange high-visibility vests showed their protest by displaying banners reading ‘Oil Kills’ and ‘Sign the Treaty’. The runways were not entered,” the climate stickers were quoted as saying. Flights to Nuremberg and Cologne/Bonn have been suspended until further notice. .

Anja Windl, also known as Climate Shakira, gained unauthorized access to Stuttgart Airport on Thursday morning. He says: “Until our livelihoods are systematically burned, our struggles will not stop.”