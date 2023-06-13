Nord Stream: CIA Warns of Attack on Ukraine

North Sea Is it Ukraine? CIA warns Kiev against plans to attack Nord Stream According to an investigation by international media, Ukraine was warned months before the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipeline that it would not implement the projects. Updated 13. June 2023, 21:11

The CIA, the US secret service, issued an alert after Kiev was tipped off by the Dutch Military Intelligence Service (MIVT). A planned act of sabotage Weekly newspaper “Die Zeit”, ARD capital studio, ARD political magazine Kontraste, SWR and Dutch television broadcaster NOS reported on Tuesday. The American newspaper “Washington Post” reported last week that in June 2022, a European agent informed the CIA about Ukraine’s plans, but did not specify its origin.

According to the research, the German central government is also said to be aware of the warning to Ukraine. According to the report, a government spokesman told investigative media that potential intelligence findings are not normally commented on. However, according to media reports, this research has been confirmed by various sources in several countries.

A total of four explosions In September, the Nord Stream pipeline, built to transport Russian gas to Germany, occurred in the Baltic Sea in the economic zones of Sweden and Denmark. The pipes were not working at the time of the explosion, but there was gas.

After that, various countries including Russia, Ukraine, USA are suspected to be responsible for this attack. All denied the allegations. Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied his country’s involvement in the incident.

High-ranking Ukrainian general Valery Saluschnij is said to have been responsible for the operation, Dutch broadcaster NOS has now reported, citing the Dutch secret service. A small team of divers and a sailboat were also involved. Selensky was not informed of the move.

These details correspond in essential points with the earlier findings of German investigators, “Die Zeit”, ARD and SWR report. According to a Wall Street Journal report on Saturday, German investigators are also examining evidence that Poland was used as a base for the attack.

According to the Washington Post, those involved reported directly to Ukrainian military chief Valery Salushnyj. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky deliberately did not report on the plans in order to plausibly deny Ukrainian responsibility.