Kenya: 300 victims of sectarian terror – priest may be charged with genocide

A Kenyan spiritual leader is due back in court this week to face terrorism or genocide charges.

More than 300 bodies have now been found in mass graves in a wooded area near the coast near Paul McKenzie’s country.

The cult leader reportedly forced people to fast until they starved.

Chairman A Christian Sect Kenya will remain in police custody for another month while the bodies are exhumed from mass graves Found in his land continued.

The death toll has now crossed 300. Another 19 bodies were found in mass graves in a wooded area near the beach, authorities said on Tuesday. More casualties are expected as further excavations are planned. Local government chairman Rhoda Onyanja said 613 people are still missing in the area.

Forced people to fast

Police were called to Pastor Paul McKenzie’s property in April after investigators received tips that dozens of people had starved to death because the minister said it was a way to meet Jesus. “There are people who don’t want to preach about Jesus. They say their children are crying because they are hungry and they want to die. Any problem there? », as the BBC writes, he allegedly said in a sermon to a follower.

The emaciated followers were treated at a hospital in Malindi before being taken home.

YouTube continues to make money from Christian videos

The cleric was known for performing exorcisms in which he “tortured” the demonic forces within his followers – mostly women – while they writhed on the floor, YouTube videos allegedly show. BBC Thousands of subscribers watch videos regularly, which means YouTube earns money from videos through online ads. Google and Meta did not respond to the BBC’s request for comment.

The Last Sermons was reportedly filmed in Nairobi in January 2020. McKenzie is due back in court this week. Home Affairs Minister Kindiki Gidure hinted that the priest could be charged with terrorism or genocide.

Before his arrest in April, the pastor was charged in connection with the disappearance of the children, but was released on bail.

