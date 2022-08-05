Nord Stream 1 Pipeline: Is Gazprom Deliberately Flaring Gas?

The gas dispute enters the next round. For some time now, Russia has been supplying Germany with significantly less gas. Energy giant Gazprom has cut supply to 20 percent of potential.

as “Weld” Gas that was actually going to Germany and could not be fully sold to other customers, is now reported to be being flared.

A large fire can be seen at the Bordovaya compressor station, close to the Finnish border and almost 200 kilometers from St. Petersburg. This is where Nord Stream 1 begins. Russian gas is compressed here, compressed into a pipeline, and then flows to Lubmin (D).

Flames seen from Finland

Finnish portal “Yle” posted the posts on Twitter on Wednesday, which were picked up by the Finnish site.

A large flame was seen, which was said to have burned over Portovaya. The fire was so big that you could see it across the border. The authenticity of the post cannot be verified.

However, data from NASA shows that since June 17, there have been repeated large fires at the site of the Nord Stream 1 station. Just then the delivery volume to Germany was reduced. Since then, more and more fires have been seen repeatedly, which have not been completely extinguished to this day. The fire is said to have started due to the burning of natural gas at the compressor station.

Scholes doesn’t believe in technical issues

Olaf Scholz (64) sees a political calculation behind throttling. “There are no technical reasons for non-compliance with supply agreements,” the German chancellor said on Wednesday during a visit to Siemens Energy in Mülheim an der Ruhr. There he saw a turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline ready for delivery to Russia.

The lack of serviceable turbines in Canada gave Gazprom reason to cut gas supplies. Scholes stressed that the turbine “can be installed and used at any time”. However, what is being presented by the Russian side is “factually unfathomable”. In addition, in addition to Nord Stream 1, there is the possibility of delivering gas through a pipeline through Belarus or Ukraine.

Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy, made it clear during Scholes’ visit regarding the reduction of gas supply: “From our point of view, it is not technically understandable.” As far as the turbine is concerned, only one request from Gazprom has not been granted to Russia.

Russia blames Siemens Energy

Russia, on the other hand, complains that the turbine was brought from Canada to Germany without consultation and not to Russia, contrary to the agreement. Vitaliy Markelov, vice president of the state-owned company, said that not Gazprom, but Siemens Energy, was to blame for the situation.

The faster the company fulfills its contractual obligations, the sooner the situation of supplies to the European market will stabilize. In addition, Russia can accept the repaired turbine only if there is a guarantee from the EU and Great Britain that Western sanctions will not be applied.

Gazprom has repeatedly accused its contract partner, Siemens Energy, of not sending the necessary documents and information to repair the engine. Siemens Energy denied Gazprom’s allegations. (Male)