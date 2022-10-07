NFL 2022: Can an AFC North team win the Super Bowl?

AFC North was undoubtedly one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL during the 2021 season.

All four teams won at least eight games during the campaign, with the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) narrowly claiming top spot ahead of their rivals.

A similar scenario could be on the cards this time around as each team in the division has demonstrated they could be competitive this season.

Read on as we take a closer look at AFC North and assess which of the teams could end the season by winning the Super Bowl.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are towards the head of the outright market with NFL lines site Betway to win the Super Bowl and could be worth an interest.

They have scored 99 points in their first three outings this term to demonstrate they have the potential to blow teams away.

However, their defensive unit often blows hot and cold and will need to improve if the Ravens are to mount a serious title challenge.

The Ravens last won the Super Bowl at the end of the 2012 season – it would be foolish to underestimate their chances of repeating the trick next February.

Cincinnati Bengals

After recording five losing seasons in a row, the Bengals defied expectations to progress to the 2021 Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.

They led at the end of the third quarter, but Cooper Kupp’s one-year touchdown with just over a minute to play gave the Rams a 23-20 victory.

The Bengals narrowly lost their opening two games this season before bouncing back to defeat the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

The result against the previously unbeaten Dolphins was particularly impressive and the Bengals could force their way into the play-off mix again.

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland fans have had it tough over the past couple of decades, with the team reaching the play-offs just twice during that period.

The Browns should be 3-0 at the start of the current campaign, but a meltdown in Week 2 against the New York Jets scuppered their hopes.

The Jets overcame a 13-point deficit in the final two minutes to secure an unlikely 31-30 victory and leave the Browns’ fans scratching their heads.

They recovered to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in their most recent outing, but will need to find more consistency to progress to the post season.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Former NFL star Santonio Holmes recently claimed the Steelers are a team to watch during the 2022 season.

Things have not gone to plan to date, with the Steelers winning just one of their first three games to slip to the bottom of AFC North.

The post-Ben Roethlisberger was always likely to be tricky and the current crop of quarterbacks have plenty to live up to in Pittsburgh.

This Steelers’ recent record in AFC North suggests they are a team to be respected, but they do not appeal as likely Super Bowl winners this season.

